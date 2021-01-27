FBI Seeking Information on Jane Doe 43 [Photos]

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for our help Officials are seeking the public's assistance with obtaining identifying information regarding an unknown female who is labeled "Jane Doe 43." According to federal authorities, it's believed that this Jane Doe may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

Today, officials sent us three photos to circulate. Do YOU recognize this woman?

JANE DOE 43

Authorities say they have seen video of this unidentified female (again, referred to as "Jane Doe 43"). In that video, she is shown with a child. Officials say the video was first seen and likely created in October of 2019.

Jane Doe 43 is described as a White female. As you can see in the photos above, she has dark hair and investigators believe she is between 20 and 30 years of age. In the video, she is heard speaking English.

The FBI is asking anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/. Or, you can call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

IMPORTANT: The public is reminded no charges have been filed in this case and the pictured individual is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.