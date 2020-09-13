Facebook Is Going To Pay People To Deactivate Their Accounts Around the Election

Have you ever considered deactivating your Facebook account? Don't do it just yet. Wait until you have the chance to get paid to do it.

Let's be honest, we have all thought about deactivating our Facebook once or twice. There's so much drama and negativity on there nowadays. Not to mention the politics on there. There's a lot of hate going on that some people have already deactivated theirs for that very reason. Unfortunately for them, the rest of us are about to get the chance to get paid to do just that.

As part of Facebook's newest study on how social media impacts democracy, the social media giant will be paying people to deactivate their Facebook and Instagram accounts for one to six weeks leading up to the election in November.

Think you could easily do that?

Facebook expects around 200,000 to 400,000 users will opt in to the project, according to The Verge. Anyone who chooses to opt in, whether that be completing surveys or deactivating Facebook or Instagram accounts for a period of time, will be compensated.

They're offering between $10 and $20 a week to deactivate your account. That means that you have the potential to earn up to $120 if they ask you to be part of this.

Be on the lookout for a message on Facebook or Instagram offering to pay you to log off for a few weeks. If you already received one, it's legit...and it's easy money...for some.