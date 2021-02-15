EVV Philharmonic Presents “The Envelope Please” this Weekend

This weekend if you do not plan on leaving the house you can still have a nice Valentine's Day date night on Saturday. Streaming live at 7 the Evansville Philharmonic will present to you "The Envelope Please". A show that will feature Broadway Tenor Doug LeBecque as well as many of your favorite pieces from some iconic musicals including "The Wizard of Oz" and "Phantom of the Opera". As always, to preview the show, I was able to talk with the Philharmonic's Music Director and Conductor, Roger Kalia about "The Envelope Please". Enjoy!

