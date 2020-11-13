EVV Philharmonic Presents “Around the World” this Weekend

Another fun and exciting show is set to happen this weekend at the Victory Theatre. The Evansville Philharmonic will be putting on "Around the World: A Global Journey of Music and Dance". Once again I was able to sit down and talk with the philharmonic's Conductor and Music Director, Roger Kalia to learn more about the upcoming show. Here is all you need to know about "Around the World: A Global Journey of Music and Dance".

Enter your number to get our free mobile app