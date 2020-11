There is still live music happening in the Tri-State! The Evansville Philharmonic will continue their Diversity Series this week with their upcoming show "Connect and Celebrate: New Traditions". I was able to talk with Jia Rong Gan and Mark Hatlestad about the show that is taking place Thursday night at 6:30 at the Evansville Museum of Art, History, and Science.

