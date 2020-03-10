EVSC Superintendent Issues Coronavirus COVID-19 Letter to Parents

Parents with children in the EVSC were sent a letter with the latest information about the spread of coronavirus. Officials want the public to be prepared, in case we start to see COVID-19 in our area.

• At this point, there has not been a confirmed case in our region. However, in monitoring the spread of this virus throughout the United States and the rest of the world, it is very clear things can change suddenly, as was the case in Avon, Indiana. It was confirmed Sunday afternoon that an Avon student tested positive for the virus and Avon schools were closed today. Avon has now announced they will be closed for the next two weeks.

• In the event that EVSC schools are required to close, I encourage all parents to develop plans now for your children. Unlike winter weather-related closures, school districts in other states that have closed for COVID-19 have shut down for one or two weeks. We understand this would create a hardship for many of our families, especially if we are required to close with very little advanced notice.

• We will continue to share updated information with you through emails, texts and social media on Facebook and Twitter. We have created a new space on our website (evscschools.com) with information on COVID-19. You will find this by clicking on the red button on the upper left side of the homepage. Our website will be your primary source for updated plans for supporting schools and students, including learning resources in the event virtual learning becomes necessary.

EVSC Coronavirus Infographic

EVSC Coronavirus Infographic 2

If you feel sick or your kiddos don't feel well, the best thing to do is to stay home and rest. According to the CDC, there is no vaccine for coronavirus disease, so your best defense is to avoid getting exposed to the virus. Oh, and if you're healthy, the face mask isn't going to help you. The face masks are intended for those that are already sick - Unless you work in healthcare. Here are some other helpful tips from the Centers for Disease Control:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

