How to Help the Animals Impacted by the Nashville Tornado

Many animals have been impacted by the Nashville tornado. Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Foundation is asking for your help in reaching their goal.

Clean-up continues in Nashville with animal shelters very busy helping out our four-legged friends impacted by the tornado last week. Please consider making a donation to join MuttNation Foundation and Miranda in supporting their efforts. All donations will be matched thanks to Tractor Supply Co., MuttNation Foundation and Generous.

MuttNation Foundation is a donation-supported organization with the mission to end animal cruelty, neglect, and homelessness. It was founded in 2007 by Miranda Lambert and her mother, Bev Lambert. All proceeds benefit MuttNation Foundation.

Join MuttNation Foundation, Tractor Supply Co. and Generous in helping to support animal shelters in Nashville and other areas impacted by the tornado. Their goal is $37,500.

To make a donation, visit joingenerous.com/muttnation.