EVSC Cancels all Classes Due to Winter Weather Advisory 1/27/21

The forecast is now calling for one to two inches of snow this afternoon, which will make for a slippery drive home. The Evansville Vanderburgh County School Corporation has made the decision to cancel all classes for today - January 27, 2021.

ATTENTION: Due to the forecasted winter weather event for this afternoon changing overnight to an increasing likelihood of accumulating snow later today, the EVSC has made the decision to close today (Wednesday, January 27). Based on the issuing of the winter weather advisory and the overnight prediction for an increased snow amount, we do not want to risk the chance of a dangerous situation during school dismissal. We will utilize the state approved waiver time for this cancellation, so there will be no virtual assignments made or make-up day scheduled for a later date. This cancellation also applies to students in the EVSC Virtual Academy and RAMP, so these programs will not operate today.

