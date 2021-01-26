Mele’s Diner Now Open in Former Wendy’s in Front of Eastland Mall

There is now one less empty building on Green River Road. Mele's Diner is now open in the former Wendy's location, in front of Eastland Mall.

Like a classic diner, Mele's offers breakfast all day. You'll also find burgers, sandwiches and chicken tenders. You can never go wrong with chicken tenders! Mele's also has Mexican choices like burritos, enchiladas, tacos, fajitas and chimichangas. The menu seems to have more on it, now that they are in the new location. I could literally order french toast with mac & cheese and mashed potatoes - What a time to be alive!

Hours: Monday - Saturday 7:00 A.M.-9:00 P.M., Sunday 7:00 A.M.-8:00 P.M.

It's great to see our locally owned businesses get established and grow. Now more than ever, it's important to shop and eat at your favorite local spots. We need more of them to fill the empty buildings in the Tri-State.

