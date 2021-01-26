Coca-Cola with Coffee Is Here!

A new way to get your caffeine fix for the day is here.

Coca-Cola has released a new beverage that's a mix of the classic Coke taste with a dose of coffee. Coca-Cola with Coffee launched in the United States today. According to a press release made by Coca-Cola, the United States is actually the 50th market to launch Coca-Cola with Coffee, which was first piloted in Japan in 2018.

It's a strange combination that I'm not sure about to be honest. Coke and coffee together? I guess if it has worked in the other markets, it has to have some appeal. It should give you that extra kick of energy during the work day. In the press release, Brandan Strickland, brand director, Coca-Cola Trademark, gave a really good reason as to why this new combination drink was created.

“Many people are often torn between reaching for a soft drink or a coffee at 3 p.m. at work, at school or on the go. Now, you don’t need to leave Coca-Cola to get your coffee fix.”

If you have a combination of two afternoon pick-me-ups, there should be a decent amount of caffeine in there, right? Each Coca-Cola with Coffee 12-ounce can have 69 mg of caffeine while according to Coca-Cola's website, the same serving of a Coke has 34 mg and a Diet Coke has 46 mg of caffeine. The same-sized coffee, has about 140mg or more.

Coca-Cola with Coffee is available in three different flavors- Dark Blend, Vanilla, and Caramel. The company has also released a Coca-Cola with Coffee Zero Sugar option that comes in Dark Blend and Vanilla.

Coca-Cola with Coffee and Coca-Cola with Coffee Zero Sugar are available nationwide in stores' ready-to-drink coffee aisles, so get your hands on some and see if it helps you get through that workday a little better!

