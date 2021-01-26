A double lot on Main Street that has been empty for several years will be the site of new construction in downtown Evansville.

Downtown Evansville is going to see some new construction as a new building is being built between Rogers Hair Academy and Shing-Lee Chinese Restaurant. At one time, the empty space between these two establishments, known at 217 and 219 Main Street, house one of my favorite downtown places to grab a bite to eat - Twilight Bistro. The husband and wife owned restaurant had been a Main Street staple for years offering a delicious salad bar and one of the best chicken salad sandwiches, served on a croissant, that I've ever had the pleasure of eating. Sadly in June of 2016 the restaurant caught on fire and the damage was irreparable. The restaurant eventually reopened in another location but has since closed permanently. The fire ravaged building was razed leaving behind a hole on the Main Street Walkway.

According to the Downtown Evansville Indiana Facebook page, temporary fencing is being put up around the empty lots and construction is set to begin. The new project, a multi-use building, is expected to be completed in fall of 2021 and will consist of both residential and commercial spaces. As far as what we can expect in that commercial space, that still remains to be seen. Maybe we'll see a new restaurant pop up downtown or perhaps a music store? The possibilities are literally endless as the downtown Evansville area continues to grow and develop. I guess we'll have to wait and see what we end up with. For now, despite the construction, the sidewalks will reportedly stay open during the project.

