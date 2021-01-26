When it comes to perfecting my cooking game, or just plain cooking in general, I'm just now starting to get into the groove of the culinary craft. But, leading up to this pint in my life, I have made a million mistakes. One HUGE mistake involved mashed potatoes. All I will tell you, for now, is that it happened on Thanksgiving of all days. But, I'll tell you more about that later.

Since making that disastrous mistake on such a special day, I have been trying to make up for it. So, when I saw this Facebook post, it naturally caught my eye.

WHAT?!?!?! Sour Cream?...YES. The 2,000+ comments, on the post, suggested that putting sour cream in your mashed potatoes is how you make them the creamiest and most delicious mashed potatoes ever. Well, I had to consult YouTube for a confirmation,

I sure wish I would have known about this when I cooked Thanksgiving dinner back in 2016. How could I NOT know this? You must understand that my aunts, grandmothers and mom didn't put anything but butter in the mashed potatoes. Therefore, I has NO idea it was a thing. But, I do know and so do you.

If you would like more cooking and home hacks/tips, become a member of the Facebook group Homamaking Tips.

