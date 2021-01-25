The COVID-19 vaccine is currently only available for folks in Vanderburgh County that are age 70 or older right? Well, that's true but what happens at the end of the day when a few doses are left over? Evidently the vaccine can't be left sitting on the shelf until the next day, so the Health department has come up with a plan to use those daily leftovers.

If you or a loved one is between 65 and 70 or has any serious condition (at any age) that would put you in serious danger such as chronic kidney disease, serious heart trouble, obesity, COPD, diabetes or sickle cell disease, you can put your name on a waiting list.

Toward the end of the day, if there is any COVID-19 vaccine still available, you may be called to come immediately and get a dose. You must be available to report for your shot within 30 minutes of a phone call.

To put your name (or another eligible person's name) on the waiting list, go to this site: Vanderburgh County Health Department and fill out the form. The Health Department folks tell us it's not a first come, first served situation but those most in danger will be served first.

Good luck and I hope this helps you or a loved one get the vaccine.