A Dog Park Bar Just Opened In Louisville and We Need One In Evansville!

There's a new dog park bar that just opened in Louisville, and it looks awesome.

What is a dog park bar, you might be asking? It's exactly what it sounds like. It's an indoor/outdoor off-leash dog park, where not only can your dogs have fun, but you can relax, socialize, and grab a drink. Why leave your dogs at home while you go out and have a drink when they could have just as much fun with you and their fellow K-9s?

This dog park par is called BG&J's Dog Park Bar, and it just opened up in Louisville. The building itself was once an auto repair shop, so they converted it into a pretty cool looking place that still makes use of the auto bay doors. The facility is 4,000 square feet of indoor space in addition to the outdoor fenced in yard.

PG&J’s Dog Park Bar Facebook

As far as the humans go, BG&J's serves local coffee, craft beer, wine and cocktails, plus they have a rotating food truck menu too. Dogs that visit BG&J's get to enjoy a fun, safe place to roam around. They also have agility equipment, chuck-it wands, tennis balls, and water bowls for every dog. On top of all of that, they also back to local animal rescue organizations. A portion of the sales goes back to help those organizations.

PG&J’s Dog Park Bar

According to WDRB,

Dogs must be older than four months and be up-to-date on all their necessary vaccinations. Owners must sign a waiver and agree to the bar rules, which can be found online. You do not have to own a dog in order to visit the bar, but there is a fee for dogs. The bar is open Tuesday through Sunday.

I think we need a place like this in Evansville. We have so many dog owners/lovers that would love to take their pups out with them so that both of them could have fun together. There are plenty of possible venues in the area, we just need to find someone to make it happen! Would you and your pup like to go to a place like this?

(H/T- WDRB)

Enter your number to get our free mobile app