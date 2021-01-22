Evansville Gym Offering Free Yoga Classes for the Next 10 Weeks

macarosha

With the way things are in the world right now, I feel we could all use a little more "zen" in our lives. One gym is bringing that zen in the form of free yoga classes. The Pit Barbell Club on Evansville's east side will host free yoga for the next 10 weeks, so if you need to feel a little more centered, this is a way to do it!

They'll be hosting free classes each Monday at 5:30 PM starting January 25th. The reason they're offering the classes for free is so the instructor, Betsy Kohut can complete her training for her yoga instructor certification. Here's what The Pit says on their Facebook about the free classes:

The Pit Barbell Club is proud to offer a series of yoga classes FREE. Beginning Monday, January 25, at 5:30 pm, Betsy Kohut will be conducting complimentary classes to fulfill her final installment of training for yoga instructor certification. The class is limited in size! You must call The Pit 812-422-0617 to register. Please bring a mat, towel/blanket and any other yoga gear you have. We will have some gear available. The classes will be every Monday at 5:30 pm for the next 10 weeks. Thanks Betsy for bringing this opportunity to our gym!

This time of year it's harder than ever to get motivated to try something new, let alone go to the gym. This may be the perfect way to test out if yoga is for you. Take a class and see, I mean he, what do you have to lose? Personally for me I workout regularly, but it's really hard to get to the gym when it's dark outside at 5PM, and cold. But I make myself go because how it makes me feel after the fact. Working out helps me feel better both physically and mentally, so I highly recommend it!

