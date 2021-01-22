NFL Giving 7,500 Vaccinated Health Care Workers Free Super Bowl Tickets

Super Bowl LV is coming up in February and it looks like vaccinated healthcare workers will be the fans in attendance.

I'm not telling you anything you don't already know about 2020, but it was a challenging year for everyone. For example: sports have taken a massive hit by missing out on games and not having fans in attendance. There's no telling how much money these teams and cities have lost out on due to the pandemic.

On the other hand, health care workers have worked tirelessly to battle COVID-19, putting in countless hours and even putting themselves at risk to help take care of those in the community who have been hit hard with the virus. These people deserve all of the thanks in the world for all they have done over the past year, and NFL Commissioner, Roger Goodell agrees.

Earlier this month, Goodell wrote a letter to Rob Higgins, President of the Tampa Super Bowl Host Committee, Goodell mentioned that the NFL is currently discussing a way to honor and thank healthcare workers for their service throughout the pandemic. How? By inviting vaccinated health care workers to Super Bowl LV in Tampa.

Earlier today, the NFL officially confirmed that 7,500 healthcare workers who have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine will be given free tickets to the Super Bowl next month.

According to the press release,

The majority of these health care workers – all of whom will have received both doses of the vaccine – will come from hospitals and health care systems in the Tampa and central Florida area. They will receive free Super Bowl tickets and gameday experiences directly from the NFL. All 32 NFL clubs will select vaccinated health care workers from their communities to attend the Super Bowl in Tampa Bay on Sunday, Feb 7. The NFL will also recognize health care heroes around the country through a variety of special moments both in the stadium and during the CBS broadcast.

On top of the 7,500 healthcare workers in attendance at the big game, there will also be 14,500 additional fans in attendance at Raymond James Stadium. You can read the full press release by clicking here.

