If You Miss 2020 Already, You Can Play A Video Game About It Now

2020 was a wild year, but if you would like to relive it you can do just that with a new 2020 video game.

If you're reading this, you survived the craziness that was 2020. So many things happened last year, If you were to go back to warn someone in 2019 about the year ahead, they would think that you were absolutely insane. It was a year that you couldn't make up even if you tried. It was like a real life Jumanji game!

Now, you can relive 2020 (not sure why you would want to though) through a free 8 bit video game from video game designer Max Garkavvy. Garkavvy created this all by himself in a matter of six months. It's cleverly titled 2020 Game, and it is like an old school Nintendo game on your computer that offers a "lighthearted take on last year's events". Think of it like Super Mario Bros. meets 2020.

2020 Game takes you through all of the craziness that was 2020. From COVID and the toilet paper rush, the presidential race, TikTok dances, and bad Wi-Fi, this game totally encapsulates the year we had. It only takes you about 10 minutes or so (if you don't die constantly) to make it through the game. I think I speak for everyone when I say that we wish it only took 10 minutes to get through the actually 2020 year.

You can play this game on your mobile device if you want, but for best quality you should play it on your desktop. 2020 Game is 100% free to play, so if you're bored at work and want to have a little fun, you can play it now by clicking here.

(H/T- The Verge)