Bernie Sanders’ Mittens, Meme, Clothes and Crafts Brake The Internet, See It All

If you watched the 2021 Presidential Inauguration you might have missed them, but if you have been on social media, at all, you have definitely seen them. Bernie Sanders mittens, along with everything else he wore during the Inauguration, how and where he sat and his demeanor, have broken the internet.

As I was scrolling through Facebook, my friend Mallorie, posted this...

The photo cracked me up, but I couldn't help but notice his thick, warm mittens. As I read through the comments, I wasn't the only one impressed by the knitted mittens. And, let's be honest, how funny and adorable they looked on him as he sat alone, grumpy and cold.

One of the commenters, on her post, mentioned that the gloves were gifted to Senator Sanders from Jen Ellis, a teacher in his home state of Vermont. She hand makes the awesome mittens out of repurposed sweaters and plastic bottles. How great is that?!?!

So, of course, we were all curious if the maker of the mittens has an Etsy store. But sadly, she doesn't. I think she may consider opening one up know that the Bernie Sanders look in in. LOL

Oh by the way, the mittens now have their own Twitter, @berniesmittens.

If you want a similar pair of mittens that are handmade in the Tristate, order them HERE.

The memes and photoshopped photos of Bernie Sanders as he watched the Inauguration from his fold up chair, have come fast and furious to social media. They are hilarious and I just can't get enough. So, to join the game, we put our own funny spin on, Where In The World Is Bernie? WKDQ Edition. Take a look.

Where In The World Is Bernie? WKDQ Edition

