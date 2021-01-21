You Can Visit This Alice in Wonderland Pop-Up Bar In Cincinnati

You don't have to be mad as a hatter or be named Alice to visit Wonderland. You just have to go to Cincinnati.

There's an Alice In Wonderland pop-up bar that just opened up in Cincinnati. That's right, you can go through the rabbit hole and visit Wonderland yourself in this immersive cocktail adventure! It sounds like a fun time too.

The Alice - An Immersive Cocktail Experience

This pop-up bar allows you to take a 90 minute "topsy-turvy journey into the magical realm of Wonderland," according to the event page. It's something completely different and refreshing to do perhaps on a date night or even a girls night. We all grew up with the Alice In Wonderland story. From the books and original Disney cartoon, to the Disney series in the 90s to the new Tim Burton films, it's a world that we have been familiar with for a long time.

The Alice - An Immersive Cocktail Experience

The event page is full of Alice In Wonderland-isms. For example they say "for those both curious and curiouser – this will be the tea party to end all tea parties". This pop-up bar, is more than just Alice In Wonderland themed drinks too. They say that this event is theatrical, alternate reality experience. Across the 90 minutes you're there, you will be able to create to Wonderland cocktails watchful eye of The Mad Hatter, create your own "Eat Me" cake, solve riddles and challenges just like Alice, play croquet with flamingos, and more.

Limited tickets are available now for The Alice - An Immersive Cocktail Experience in Cincinnati. The pop-up bar is now open through March 31, 2021. If you'd like to book your tickets and find out more information, you can do so by clicking on the event page here.

(H/T- WLWT)

Enter your number to get our free mobile app