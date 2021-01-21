Stay In Beautiful and Secluded ‘Birdhouse’ In KY [PHOTOS]

Even though we had hoped that by 2021 we could resume back to normal, that isn't what has happened. Social distancing is still a thing and we have to plan our vacations accordingly as we approach Spring Break.

But, it's so bad, there are so many awesome places to travel with your family that are within a few hours of the Tristate. One of which, is a trip to Red River Gorge, KY. Located in the Daniel Boone National Forest, Red River Gorge is one of the most beautiful places in all of the Midwest.

If your family enjoys hiking, rock climbing, kayaking, or even rock climbing and Zip lining, this is THE place for you. And, I have found the perfect place for you to stay, The Birdhouse.

Stay In A Beautiful and Secluded 'Birdhouse' In Kentucky

Book your stay at The Birdhouse, here.

