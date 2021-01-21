Who is Amanda Gorman? 10 Facts to Know about the Inauguration Poet Star
I had a feeling that there was something very special about Amanda Gorman. That's why I featured her in my Good News story, ahead of her appearance at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration. And now, all of social media is flooding with praises for her and quotes from her poem 'The Hill We Climb'.
At age 22, Amanda is the youngest poet to recite her work at an inauguration. After watching her powerful reading, I am just in awe of her confidence and delivery. Even though my my involves speaking to the public everyday, I could never be that composed in front of even ten people, let alone the presidential royalty, celebrities and the entire world watching. My voice gets shaky when it's my turn to present something on a Teams call!
Before we get to know Amanda a little better, here is her show-stopping reading of 'The Hill We Climb'.
When day comes we ask ourselves,where can we find light in this never-ending shade?The loss we carry,a sea we must wadeWe've braved the belly of the beastWe've learned that quiet isn't always peaceAnd the norms and notionsof what just isIsn't always just-iceAnd yet the dawn is oursbefore we knew itSomehow we do itSomehow we've weathered and witnesseda nation that isn't brokenbut simply unfinishedWe the successors of a country and a timeWhere a skinny Black girldescended from slaves and raised by a single mothercan dream of becoming presidentonly to find herself reciting for oneAnd yes we are far from polishedfar from pristinebut that doesn't mean we arestriving to form a union that is perfectWe are striving to forge a union with purposeTo compose a country committed to all cultures, colors, characters andconditions of manAnd so we lift our gazes not to what stands between usbut what stands before usWe close the divide because we know, to put our future first,we must first put our differences asideWe lay down our armsso we can reach out our armsto one anotherWe seek harm to none and harmony for allLet the globe, if nothing else, say this is true:That even as we grieved, we grewThat even as we hurt, we hopedThat even as we tired, we triedThat we'll forever be tied together, victoriousNot because we will never again know defeatbut because we will never again sow divisionScripture tells us to envisionthat everyone shall sit under their own vine and fig treeAnd no one shall make them afraidIf we're to live up to our own timeThen victory won't lie in the bladeBut in all the bridges we've madeThat is the promise to gladeThe hill we climbIf only we dareIt's because being American is more than a pride we inherit,it's the past we step intoand how we repair itWe've seen a force that would shatter our nationrather than share itWould destroy our country if it meant delaying democracyAnd this effort very nearly succeededBut while democracy can be periodically delayedit can never be permanently defeatedIn this truthin this faith we trustFor while we have our eyes on the futurehistory has its eyes on usThis is the era of just redemptionWe feared at its inceptionWe did not feel prepared to be the heirsof such a terrifying hourbut within it we found the powerto author a new chapterTo offer hope and laughter to ourselvesSo while once we asked,how could we possibly prevail over catastrophe?Now we assertHow could catastrophe possibly prevail over us?We will not march back to what wasbut move to what shall beA country that is bruised but whole,benevolent but bold,fierce and freeWe will not be turned aroundor interrupted by intimidationbecause we know our inaction and inertiawill be the inheritance of the next generationOur blunders become their burdensBut one thing is certain:If we merge mercy with might,and might with right,then love becomes our legacyand change our children's birthrightSo let us leave behind a countrybetter than the one we were left withEvery breath from my bronze-pounded chest,we will raise this wounded world into a wondrous oneWe will rise from the gold-limbed hills of the west,we will rise from the windswept northeastwhere our forefathers first realized revolutionWe will rise from the lake-rimmed cities of the midwestern states,we will rise from the sunbaked southWe will rebuild, reconcile and recoverand every known nook of our nation andevery corner called our country,our people diverse and beautiful will emerge,battered and beautifulWhen day comes we step out of the shade,aflame and unafraidThe new dawn blooms as we free itFor there is always light,if only we're brave enough to see itIf only we're brave enough to be it
Who is Amanda Gorman? 10 Facts You Need to Know
Sources: CNN, Amanda Gorman
