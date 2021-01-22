Bidding on WNIN Gala Online Auction Ends Sunday

WNIN-TV, our local PBS affiliate in Evansville, has been a fixture on our televisions for years. I think it's safe to say we've each tuned in at least once, likely more times than we can count, over the course of our lives. Whether that was as kids tuning in to learn our ABC's on Sesame Street, and getting cultural and life lessons from Mr. Rogers Neighborhood, or as adults to enjoy one of Ken Burns' many phenomenal documentary series, along with other great documentaries as well as scripted dramas you couldn't find anywhere else. As a non-commercial station, their ability to provide those programs all these years have hinged on donations from the public generated through various fundraising programs like their annual WNIN Gala, which like everything else had to be tweaked this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Normally, the event would be held in person complete with a keynote speaker and a live auction. However, as we know, things are not normal right now, so this year's Gala and auction is taking place virtually, like so many others have done over the last several months.

The auction features nearly 90 great items from local businesses and attractions for you two bid on including Holiday World tickets and passes to Mesker Park Zoo, to pizza for a year from Azzip Pizza, massage certificates, gift baskets, and more. Check out all the items on the auction block and place your bid through BidPal.net. Bidding ends at 10:00 p.m. Central on Sunday (January 24th, 2021).

If you don't find anything you like, which I can't imagine would be the case, I found several things I may place a bid on, consider simply making a monetary donation to WNIN. This year also marks their 50th anniversary and they're looking forward to being around for another 50 years as our PBS affiliate. Your donation not only allows them to continue providing the great PBS programming you know and love, but also gives them the opportunity to continue producing great local content like Lawmakers and Evansville at War.

[Source: WNIN]

Enter your number to get our free mobile app