Owensboro’s Historic Building ‘The Crowne’ Is Up For Auction, See the Beauty and Grandeur [GALLERY]
Old buildings are a passion of mine. I love looking back at the history of buildings and the many things it has been to a community in the past.
The Crowne building, in Owensboro KY, is one of the most incredible and grand buildings located downtown. It was built in 1889, but the only thing I could find out about it was that it was an antique store owned by Bob Puckett called The Gallery from 1996 until his death in 2000.
In 2006, the building was assessed to be worth $74,500. To show you how much the value of downtown. property had gone up in Owensboro, a year later, a couple bought it for $240,000, renamed it The Crowne at 107 and they turned the second floor into theater space. They sold it to a couple, in 2014, for $378,000. It has now been appraised at $404,700. WOW!
All of this beauty and grandeur, along with the furniture, antiques and collectables inside of the building, will be auctioned off on July 16th at 10:00 am. by Kurtz Auction and Realty.
• The main level of this property features an entry foyer, large open area ideal for offices or retail, kitchen with island featuring dual ovens and quartz countertops as well as a restroom.
• Mezzanine level features a custom bar and island with Tiffany styled stained glass ceiling.
• Second level features a large open space with state of the art electronics formerly used as a 16 seat theater room and large open space formerly used as an apartment area with full bath.
• There is a basement that is currently used for mechanical & storage space.
Take a look at the inside of this incredible space and see some of the things that have been left over the years.
According to Kurtz Auction and Realty, here is a list of some to the paintings, furniture, and collectables that will also be auctioned off.
Run Silent, Run Deep movie poster; ‘Man O’ War’ print by Helen Hays; Jack Poynter Owensboro prints; Rex Robinson ‘Times Changin’ print; framed stained glass; numerous oil paintings and prints; old frames; large Santa Clause; nutcracker soldiers; old Christmas and greeting cards; antique umbrella stand; buffet; 4 post bed with canopy, drop front desk; bakers rack; arm chairs; Indian table; elephant table; kitchen table with 6 chairs; wash stand; display cabinet (2); step back cabinets; drop leaf table chairs; Tell city table with bench; 16 movie theater chairs; nesting tables; display cabinet; new inventory of shoes, ties, etc; Kind Sospiro, ; vases; NEC projector; Panasonic DVD player; Crossnet Media Control System; mini popcorn machine; concession size popcorn machine; painted mannequin head; mannequin; 1 cent candy machine; gas globe; large ornate mirrors; pair of large mirrors; horse figure; 2 and 4 way clothing racks; Indian statue; puppets; commercial steamer and much more!
Again, all will be auctioned off on July 16th at 10:00 am. by Kurtz Auction and Realty.