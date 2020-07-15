Owensboro’s Historic Building ‘The Crowne’ Is Up For Auction, See the Beauty and Grandeur [GALLERY]

According to Kurtz Auction and Realty, here is a list of some to the paintings, furniture, and collectables that will also be auctioned off.

Run Silent, Run Deep movie poster; ‘Man O’ War’ print by Helen Hays; Jack Poynter Owensboro prints; Rex Robinson ‘Times Changin’ print; framed stained glass; numerous oil paintings and prints; old frames; large Santa Clause; nutcracker soldiers; old Christmas and greeting cards; antique umbrella stand; buffet; 4 post bed with canopy, drop front desk; bakers rack; arm chairs; Indian table; elephant table; kitchen table with 6 chairs; wash stand; display cabinet (2); step back cabinets; drop leaf table chairs; Tell city table with bench; 16 movie theater chairs; nesting tables; display cabinet; new inventory of shoes, ties, etc; Kind Sospiro, ; vases; NEC projector; Panasonic DVD player; Crossnet Media Control System; mini popcorn machine; concession size popcorn machine; painted mannequin head; mannequin; 1 cent candy machine; gas globe; large ornate mirrors; pair of large mirrors; horse figure; 2 and 4 way clothing racks; Indian statue; puppets; commercial steamer and much more!

Again, all will be auctioned off on July 16th at 10:00 am. by Kurtz Auction and Realty.

