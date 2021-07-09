Arson to Awesome: Evansville Man Morphs Tragedy into Toy Metropolis

Sunday, June 27, 2021, was a pretty scary night for me and my family. Somewhere from the street behind us, a firework left the private property from which it was lit and nearly burned my house down. I had to call 9-1-1 and have the fire department put out the fire. If we had been out of town or even just at the store, we could've easily lost everything.

Just the thought of a fire is terrifying. Aside from the obvious, I would want to scoop up all of our collectibles, too. Even though it's just stuff, every piece of our movie prop/toy collection is special. Unfortunately, Daniel Barritt knows what this is like because his collection and business at the Diamond Flea Market burned to the ground.

Losing $200,000 of inventory lit the fire (Pun intended) Daniel needed to get Evansville Toys & Collectables up and running. He credits his family and the community's support in getting the new store ready so quickly.

We got the chance to chat with owner Daniel Barritt about the new store.

Listen to our interview:

DANIEL BARRITT

The grand opening of the brand new store that is full of awesome toys, games and collectibles (See pics below) is Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 10:00 AM. You'll find it at 3810 East Morgan Ave. Youtube star Pixal Dan will be selling and signing his book 'The Toys of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe'. Nathan Girten owner of U-Figure it out will be taking orders for custom action figures with special pricing on orders placed during the grand opening.

EVANSVILLE TOYS AND GAMES SUPER AMAZING COLLECTABLES See this collection of toys from the ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, 00’s, up to today. Evansville Toys & Games also has video games, comic books, Pokémon cards, movies, and more. G.I. Joe, WWE, Transformers, Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers, Star Wars, Marvel and it's all for sale.

