City’s West Side Is Now Home to the Evansville Estate Emporium

There is something new on the city's west side. Evansville Estate Emporium has just opened its doors.

What's Old Is New

There is something really exciting about finding a well-loved antique to welcome into your home. It is almost magical when something old becomes something new (to you!)

Finding Treasures

Honestly, shopping for vintage and antique items feels a lot like a treasure hunt. You never know what you are going to find or what you might fall in love with.

A New Home for Antiques

There is a new home for those of us who love finding vintage, antique, and one-of-a-kind things for our homes. Located on Franklin Street on the city's west side is where you will find Evansville Estate Emporium.

What To Expect

You will be able to shop for new and gently used home furnishings, decor, and books, along with beautiful antiques and vintage glassware, art, dinnerware, and more. There will even be space available to rent if you happen to be a maker or vendor. Evansville Estate Emporium also accepts consignments.

A retail store offering home furnishings and decor from way back when to today. Quality merchandise personally selected from cities hours away that is otherwise not available in Evansville, not put-together-discount-disposables.

A huge collection of all things antique and vintage, displayed in pleasing ways - not just shelf after shelf of knick knacks.

A large selection of architectural salvage and rescues - from unique, interesting, hard to find items to pieces for those who are way more crafty and creative than us to transform into something wonderful.

Where to Find Them

You can find Evansville Estate Emporium at 1732 West Franklin Street in Evansville, Indiana. They are open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Find them on Facebook here.

