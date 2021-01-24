You Can Get A Full-Time Job As A Candy Taster Starting At $24-an-Hour

If you think you can't get paid to do what you love, you are so wrong! Especially if what you love doing is eating candy.

Who doesn't enjoy eating candy? There's the sweet hard candies, gummies, candy bars, the list goes on and on. If you are one of those people with a massive sweet tooth and you're looking for the ideal "easy money" job, you may be in luck.

There's a company called Candy Funhouse and they are looking to give two people the opportunity of a lifetime. They want to hire candy and chocolate taste testers to help the company narrow down which candies will be a part of the first-ever Candy Funhouse branded candy line.. Now, unlike many of the previous "dream job" articles we have posted, this isn't one of those things where the company pays you $1,000 to test our candy for two weeks and that's it. No, no, no. Candy Funhouse wants to hire candy taste testers for a full time legit job.

Do I have your attention now?

Candy Funhouse wants to pay you $24-an-hour to be a candy taste tester. That comes out to about $47,500-a-year. That's decent money for basically eating and evaluating candy!

According to the job listing,

Candidates should have enthusiasm and eagerness to try confectionary products. We are looking for honest and objective opinions on the products that will be taste tested. Candidates will be responsible for tasting and reviewing from the 3000 products we currently carry.

Once you try out the candy and chocolate, you will have to write a brief, two sentence description on each product tested. Oh, and applicants who have an interest in candy, pop culture, and media will be given preference, according to the job listing.

As with all good things, there's usually some kind of catch. This one might be a make or break kind of deal for you. The company is in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, and you'll have to move there if you're hired for the full-time position.

However, if you want to be a candy and chocolate taste tester for the company and DON'T want to move to Canada, you're in luck. They're also hiring eight people for part-time jobs, and those people will get paid the same hourly rate to work from home for 15 hours a week.

You have until February 15, 2021, to apply for these positions. You can find the full-time job listing here and the part-time job listing here. Good luck!

(H/T- Delish)