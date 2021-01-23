This Kentucky Craft Distillery Used to be an Amish Dairy Farm and it Has the Best Views

A little over a year ago I had a big oops. What's the oops you ask? Well I went to the wrong Clarskville. You see I was needing to go to Clarksville, Indiana, but I didn't read the address correctly, and I just saw Clarksville so I assumed Tennessee. Don't worry, I realized what happened, when I exited the interstate and rolled into Clarskville, Tennessee, only to plug in the address to see I was actually about 3.5 hours from where I needed to be. It ended up being a really happy accident though. I was going to purchase this beautiful vintage stereo console, which I ended up purchasing two weeks later, when I made the trip to the right Clarksville.

But since my friends and I had already driven to the wrong Clarksville we decided to make the best out of it. We ended up making it a fun day trip, we hit up a cool little brewery for lunch, found some flea markets, and then ended the trip in Pembrook Kentucky at a distillery that was on the way home, and this distillery is really a gem! MB Roland Distillery is the name of it, and it's definitely worth the 1.5 hour drive from Evansville.

Check Out This Kentucky Distillery That Used to Be an Amish Dairy Farm