Birthday Charcuterie Boards are here for Sweet Tooth Snackers

During the past year, I have discovered my love for charcuterie boards. There is just something about a tray full of cured meats, fruits, crackers, nuts, and of course all the cheeses. It’s a snacker’s dream. Well, now I have discovered that people are upping the charcuterie game by creating birthday charcuterie boards. So, you can ditch the birthday cake and have a board full of all your favorite dessert items. Since discovering that birthday charcuterie boards exist, I thought I might as well create the perfect birthday or dessert charcuterie board.

Here is What You Need for the Perfect Dessert Charcuterie Board

