Are These The Best Football Movies Of All Time?

It's a big weekend for football fans. The AFC and NFC Conference Championship games are going to be awesome. Just as awesome as these movies.

Just the other night, I saw that one of my favorite football movies, The Replacements, was on demand. I hadn't seen it in a while and forgot how much I loved the movie. I came into work and was talking about it to a coworker, so we started discussing other great football movies. What better time for football movies anyway? We are in the heat of the NFL playoffs, and that's all that my friends are talking about. So I thought it might be a good time to talk about a few of my favorite football movies and maybe help you get into the football spirit.

I know, there are a lot of movies out there about football. I also know that my top 10 list is going to probably make some of you mad. Especially since Rudy isn't my number one favorite football movie of all time (SPOILER ALERT). That's okay, we all have opinions. In all honesty, I had a hard time picking out just ten movies. However, when I think of football movies, these are the ones that I'd want to watch.

Check out my list of what I think are the 10 best football movies of all time , and give some of them a watch this weekend!

10. We Are Marshall

9. Gridiron Gang

8. Rudy

7. The Longest Yard (2005)

6. Little Giants

5. The Waterboy

4. Friday Night Lights

3. Remember The Titans

2. The Replacements

1. Varsity Blues