Suffering With Cold And Flu? Try This Unusual Remedy

When scrolling through my Facebook newsfeed every morning, looking for things to talk about on the morning show or write about for our website, I always come across tons of ads. Before I click to get more info about the product being marketed on Facebook, I always look through the comments to see if the product is legit. What I found today, kinda blew my mind. It involved a vegetable and your socks.

First, let me just say that the product on Facebook was claiming to be a weight loss miracle solution and most of the comments claimed it was a scam. But, the featured image and the thought of putting an onion in your socks while you sleep at night, caught my attention. Yes, I said an onion. It all sounds like an old wives tale, but some of those older remedies really work. So, I Googled it and it's really a thing.

Not necessarily a weight loss solution, putting a slice of onion, on the bottom of your feet, inside of a pair of socks while you sleep, does have some pretty amazing health benefits. According to Style Craze, the list of benefits include,

Purifies your blood

Removes germs and bacteria.

Eliminates toxins, chemicals and odors from your feet and makes them smell better (I know, that seems crazy)

Relieves symptoms of cold and flu.

Sounds great to me. I know that your feet help release toxins from your body and onions absorb other odors so why not help to pull toxins out through your feet? But how and why would onion and sock therapy work? The article went on the say,

Onions are considered a natural remedy for various illnesses, and are known for their magical healing power. They are also known as natural air purifiers, and when applied directly to the skin, they tend to remove the bacteria and kill the germs. The phosphoric acid (the substance that irritates our eyes while chopping onions) present in onions helps in purifying the blood as it enters the blood vessels.

If you need some more proof of the effectiveness of onion and sock therapy, take a look at this video.

