10 Funny and Unique Names of Former White House Pets

When a new president moves into the White House, not only does their family move in, but also their pets. Some former presidents have brought many animals to Pennsylvania Avenue, others brought one or two, and some just weren't pet people.

For the most part, the pets were your typical cats or dogs, but sometimes they brought with them some very unusual pets. I have read that, in the early years of our county, at least two presidents had pet alligators. This fact can't be confirmed though. No matter what the pet, some of them had some funny and vey unique names.

Here are my ten favorites.

10 Best White House Pets and Their Unique Names

See a lit of all of the presidential pets HERE.

[SOURCE: Wikipedia]

Enter your number to get our free mobile app