A Fan of The Strange and Unusual? Paranormal Conference Coming to Illinois in July

In the words of Lydia Deetz, "I myself am strange and unusual" and if you are too, this may just be the perfect conference for you. I've never been to a paranormal conference before, but I always enjoy learning about creepy history, and ghost stories are some of my favorites, so this sounds like an event that's right up my alley! The Haunted America Conference had to take a hiatus in 2020, but they're scheduled to be back on track for 2021. The two-day conference will take place on July 23-24, 2021 in Alton, Illinois which is considered to be one of the "most haunted small towns in America".

Here's what American Hauntings says about the conference:

This is not some sort of "meet and greet" with "celebrities" who sit at tables so you can pay for autographs -- this is a speaker-based event with presentations, discussions, question and answer sessions, hands-on workshops, ghost hunts, tours, and much more! The Haunted America Conference is always the most fun you'll have at a paranormal event, but we want to make sure that our guests always take away something from the weekend, including research on ghosts and hauntings they won't hear anywhere else, the opportunity to meet ghost enthusiasts from across the country, and the chance to be part of a real community of open-minded individuals with an interest in the unexplained.

The Haunted America Conference has been around since 1997 so they have a long history of hosting these events. General admission to the conference is $59.99, but there's many ticketing options. If this is something you're interested in checking out, you can get all the ticketing info, here.

