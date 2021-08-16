Everything Happening in Downtown Evansville 8/16 – 8/22

Downtown Evansville has really stepped it up when it comes to events and activities in the heart of the city. On Saturday night, we were hanging out at the 2nd Night on Main hosted the Evansville Economic Improvement District. It was 90s Night and it was a great time with food trucks, a DJ, giant beer pong, giant Mario Cart, an outdoor arcade, and even a green screen so event-goers could recreate the iconic scene on the bow of the boat from the Titanic. The best part? Proceeds from the event went to help the EVSC Foundation.

There is another Night on Main planned in September, but you don't have to wait until next month to enjoy all that Downtown Evansville has to offer. The Downtown Economic Improvement District just released its events list for this week and it looks epic!

The organizers have worked so hard to help revitalize the city's downtown area by planning and hosting tons of fun events like Southwestern Food Truck Tuesdays, Market on Main, and Friday Night Movies just to name a few of the regular events. This week there are also a ton of concerts and other events as well. You can see the full list of upcoming events in the Downtown Evansville Facebook post below.

If you are looking for something fun to do, there is no shortage of events this week in Downtown Evansville. Get up and get out to enjoy all that the city has to offer and then mark your calendar for the next Night on Main coming up September 18, 2021.

