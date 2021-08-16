Salmonella Outbreak Has CDC Warning: Don’t Eat the Shrimp

The CDC has issued a warning after a Salmonella outbreak has been linked to a number of frozen cooked shrimp brands sold all across the country, including at Meijer stores.

In a statement on social media, the CDC warns,

Do not eat, sell, or serve recalled frozen cooked shrimp. Throw them away or return them to the store.

The CDC says that the recall, originally initiated in June 2021 has now been expanded to include additional brands and additional expirations dates. In total there have been nine reported illnesses and three hospitalizations across four states because of the outbreak.

The affected frozen shrimp products were distributed across the country from November 2020 to as recently as May 2021 but the CDC warns that the products may have been sold in stores to consumers more recently than that. Manufactured by Avanti Frozen Foods, the recalled shrimp were sold under the a number of brand names including the Meijer store brand. The full list of recalled brands are listed below.

365

Ahold

Big River

Censea

Chicken of the Sea

CWNO

First Street

Food Lion

Hannaford

Harbor Banks

Honest Catch

HOS

Meijer

Nature’s Promise

Open Acres

Sandbar

Sea Cove

Waterfront Bistro

Wellsley Farms

WFNO

View the initial recall here and the expanded recall here.

If you have any of these recalled products at home, the CDC says you should throw them away or return them to the place where you purchased them. They also stress - Do not eat them! Anything in your home that may have come in contact with the shrimp should be cleaned with soap and water or run through the dishwasher to properly clean and sanitize it.

If you have severe symptoms of Salmonella poisoning, you are encouraged to contact your healthcare provider. Severe symptoms include diarrhea accompanied by a fever above 102°F, diarrhea that lasts 3 or more days without signs of improvement, bloody diarrhea, vomiting with the inability to keep liquids down, and dehydration. Again, if you exhibit any of these symptoms, seek medical attention. To learn more visit the CDC website.

