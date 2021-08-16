Evansville Color Blitz 2021 Coming to Garvin Park October 10th

Evansville is going to see a literal explosion of color in the city's Garvin Park with the upcoming Evansville Color Blitz happening on October 10, 2021, and hosted by the Hudson & Reed Foundation. This vibrant event promises fun for the entire family!

Whether you want to run, walk, skip or dance your way through the Evansville Color Blitz, you're guaranteed to come out the other side much more colorful. According to event organizers at the Hudson & Reed Foundation,

The Evansville Color Blitz is an event to bring everyone out to run, walk, skip, roll, or even dance their way through our color zones at Garvin Park. No running skills required! This event is all about getting out and being active! The only requirement is to have fun.

Get our free mobile app

For the full effect of the Evansville Color Blitz, come dressed in all white. You can even buy a special event tee shirt to catch all the colors too. Registration is required for this event - Before September 10th registration is $25 for ages 17+, $15 for those age 7 - 16, and registration is free for children 6 and under. After September 10th, the registration prices increase to $35 & $25 respectively.

Once you're registered, participants will be provided with a personal fundraising page where they can collect donations for the Hudson & Reed Foundation with top fundraisers winning prizes. Before you go though, there are some things you should know:

Bring a small sandwich bag for your cell phone.

Wear sunglasses : we will be selling some the day of or you can buy ours from online.

Bring a towel or 2 to wipe yourself clean after and one to sit on in you car.

Get there early . You will need to sign in and join the party until time for your group to run

Take “Before and After” photos . Take as many pictures as you can. This is a great social media event (Instagram, Facebook, tick tock, Ext) also make sure to tag Hudson Reed Color Blitz

After you sign up make sure to invite your friends of all ages. You are welcome bring the kids and don’t forget grandma! This is an event for all! The more people you get in your group the more fun you will have!!!

Have fun. This is a blast let yourself go and have fun get colorful!!!

This fun, color-filled event will take place at Evansville's Garvin Park on Sunday, October 10, 2021, with sign-in taking place between 11 am and 1 pm. Runners will be broken into groups to allow for safe social distancing.

The Hudson & Reed Foundation is a community outreach organization working to bring LGBTQIA+ focused support groups to the community and they are also working to launch a PFLAG chapter in Evansville. Organizers say they "want to help the growth of other nonprofits through out the tristate area because we see that there is a need for unity" and they hope to make the Evansville Color Blitz an annual event.

25 Photos from Evansville Indiana's First Ever Pride Parade and Festival In 2019 an organization that was new to Evansville's LGBTQIA+ community launched into planning, organizing, and executing the city's very first-ever Pride Parade and Festival. The day, wildly colorful and hugely successful, was hosted by River City Pride. Full of vibrancy, joy, and love, June 22, 2019, was a day for the Evansville history books.