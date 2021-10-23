The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has announced plans to stock thousands of rainbow trout in lakes across the Hoosier State this fall.

The rainbow trout that will be used to stock lakes across Indiana are originating from a cold-water rearing station located in LaGrange County. The name of that facility is Curtis Creek Trout Rearing Station. According to Indiana DNR, the process of trout rearing at this facility begins when they receive them from Bodine State Fish Hatchery. The fish are usually about 4 inches long when they are transferred to Curtis Creek.

After being received by Curtis Creek in early summer, the trout are monitored daily by staff and put on a feeding program to reach the appropriate length for stocking. Trout are held at Curtis Creek year-round with most stocking occurring in April-May and additional stocking in October. These trout are stocked statewide through the efforts of staff from multiple hatcheries.

Get our free mobile app

The Indiana DNR will be stocking more than 2,000 rainbow trout in lakes across seven different lakes, including Garvin Park Lake in Evansville which will receive more of the trout than any other Indiana lake. There will be 550 rainbow trout added to Garvin Park Lake. The other lake locations include Allen County, Clark County and more.

Shoaff Park Pond (Fort Wayne, Allen County) – 300 fish

—Spy Run Creek (Franke Park, Allen County) – 200 fish

—Oak Lake (Clark State Forest, Clark County) – 405 fish

—Johnson Lake (Madison, Jefferson County) – 300 fish

—Pinhook Lake (South Bend, St. Joseph County) – 200 fish

—Garvin Park Lake (Evansville, Vanderburgh County) – 550 fish

—Memorial Park Pond (Huntington, Huntington County) – 200 fish

As a reminder, anyone over the age of 18 is required to possess a valid fishing license to fish in any public waterway in the state of Indiana but if you intend to fish for the newly stocked trout, you are also required to possess a trout/salmon stamp. Trout caught in Indiana must be a minimum of 7 inches in length and there is a bag limit of 5 trout per day. To learn more about inland trout regulations, visit Indiana DNR.

[Source: Indiana Department of Natural Resources]

State Parks Near the Tri-State You Have to Check Out As the weather warms up, all I want to do is be outside. We've got several state parks around the Tri-State area, they'd be perfect for a day trip or a camping weekend!

Check Out All You Can Do at Lincoln State Park Looking for a place to staycation in the tri-state? Why not rent a cabin at Lincoln State Park?

SEE: Have You Ever Heard of the Abandoned Amusement Park in Downtown Gatlinburg? Gatlinburg is home to an abandoned amusement park and we have photos.