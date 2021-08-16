Owensboro Community and Technical College 3rd Best in Kentucky

With college students heading to school, WalletHub is helping choose the Best Community Colleges in the Commonwealth. Madisonville Community College took the top spot with Owensboro Community and Technical College landing in 3rd place in the study.

When I was a college student I wish that I would have applied to a community college first instead of the other way around. I went to a major university and the money ran out fast. My family didn't have money for me to attend college so I had to get creative. Financial aid along with student loans can only go so far. It broke my heart when I had to transfer to a community college. Not, because it was a smaller school or that anything was wrong with it. It was just hard to go from a big university to a community college. If money is an issue in your family too, I recommend staying home to attend a local community college if you can.

We all know that choosing that perfect college can be a daunting task. You want to choose the right school for you and your education. Often local schools will be overlooked when you're considering where to attend. We have some right here in our backyard that may be the perfect fit.

"Community colleges offer students the ability to get higher education without having as much financial strain. During the 2020 to 2021 academic year, tuition and fees for full-time, in-state enrollment at a public two-year college averaged $3,770 per year versus $10,560 at a public four-year institution and $37,650 at a four-year private school. Students who earn their general-education credits at a community college before transferring to an in-state public four-year university can potentially save a lot of money.", WalletHub

It's great that the personal finance website WalletHub has done some of the work for you. They just released its report on 2021’s Best & Worst Community Colleges. To determine where students can receive the best education at the cheapest rates, WalletHub compared Kentucky community colleges across 19 key indicators of cost and quality.

Best Community Colleges in Kentucky

1 Madisonville Community College

2 Gateway Community and Technical College

3 Owensboro Community and Technical College

4 Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College

5 Hopkinsville Community College

6 Henderson Community College

7 West Kentucky Community and Technical College

8 Jefferson Community and Technical College

9 Elizabethtown Community and Technical College

10 Somerset Community College

Top 10 Colleges and Universities in Kentucky in 2020

You may remember that last year that they compared over 1,000 higher-education institutions in the U.S. The study is based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing, and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary. Brescia University fared well landing in the 3rd spot with Kentucky Wesleyan College landing in 7th place.

1. Centre College

2. Bellarmine University

3. Brescia University

4. Georgetown College

5. Alice Lloyd College

6. University of Louisville

7. Kentucky Wesleyan College

8. Transylvania University

9. University of Kentucky

10. Murray State University

You can also find out rankings of colleges and universities by region, and from all over the country. Just click on the "More Info" button below.