6-year-old Sawyer Campbell of Henderson was the proverbial "squeaky wheel" who wound up scoring his family a huge prize at Holiday World on Sunday.

Two months after it was originally supposed to take place, The Great Cheetah Chase Race took place at Holiday World. The event featured 64 qualifiers from 99.5 WKDQ, and our sister stations, 92.5 WBKR in Owensboro, and MY 105.3 competing in an NCAA bracket-style tournament onboard Holiday World's latest addition to Splashin' Safari, the Cheetah Chase.

Each qualifier brought along two team members to race against the other teams in the win-and-move-on, lose-and-go-home single-elimination tournament. After several close races and some not-so-close races, the final match-up was set pitting Sawyer, his mom Jessica, and his cousin, Kingston representing Team WKDQ against a team representing MY 105.3. Both boats took off at the same time and were neck-and-neck heading up the initial hill before disappearing into the tunnel at the top. Roughly 30 seconds later, both rafts made their way down the final stretch with Sawyer and his team edging out their opponents by the length of about half the raft. It was a thrilling way to end the day for both the event and for the Campbell family who walked away with a year's supply of Mt. Dew, 2022 season passes to Holiday World, and a brand new Puma camper from Owensboro RV!

Get our free mobile app

We had the chance to speak with Sawyer, Jessica, and Kingston Monday morning who said they barely slept Sunday night due to the excitement they were still feeling from their big win. Take a listen to our conversation below to hear Jessica say if it weren't for Sawyer's persistence, they would have likely never been part of the contest in the first place, and the first trip they have planned with their brand new camper.

Congratulations again to the Campbell family, and a huge thank you to the staff at Holiday World for their help in making this event happen. Also, we can't forget Chad Gesser, a.k.a. DJ Prof G, who handled all the audio and visual aspects of the day. It was a fantastic and exciting day for everyone involved. Check out the photos below to see for yourself.

Photos from The Great Cheetah Chase Race The finals of The Great Cheetah Chase Race were thrilling at Holiday World & Splashin' Safari. teams from 92.5 WBKR, 99.5 WKDQ and MY 105.3 went head-to-head in an NCAA tournament-inspired bracket aboard Cheetah Chase, the world's first launch water coaster. Here are some photos from the event!

LOOK: Oldest Disneyland Rides From 1955 to Today Stacker , set out to compile a definitive list of every Disneyland attraction you can enjoy today and ranked them by their age. Using real-time data from Touring Plans , Disney archives, and historical news releases and reviews, our list starts with exciting recent park additions and stretches back to the oldest opening-day classics. This list focuses on the original Disneyland Park, so you will not see any rides from its neighboring California Adventure located just across the promenade. Read on to discover the oldest Disneyland rides you can still ride today.