Attention Drivers: A Friendly Reminder on School Zone Speed Limits

Drivers get ready, back to school week is here for most of us and in Quincy that means the new school zone speed limit time is in full effect.

Get our free mobile app

Signed into law at the beginning of July, Quincy (and Illinois drivers) will notice that the school zone speed limit time will now be from 6:30 am, instead of 7 am. This is a huge win for high schools and junior high students that are going to school earlier then the elementary students.

The new law states:

Amends the Illinois Vehicle Code. Provides that for the purpose of the Section concerning special speed limits while passing schools, a school day begins at 6:30 a.m. (instead of 7 a.m.). Includes a statement of legislative intent. Effective immediately.

The process to get this new law passed started at the beginning of the year, and once it hit the governor’s desk he immediately signed it. Drivers, take extra precaution when traveling to work this week. Students will be excited to start a new year and seeing their friends, these new time school zone speed limits will help to keep both student and drivers safe.

There will be more kids on bikes, kids walking to school, and students waiting for the bus to pick them up just beware of your surrounding starting Wednesday. Kids will be kids and sometimes are just not aware of their surroundings, just take extra steps to keep everyone safe this school year.

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays.