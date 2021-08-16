The Tristate is a truly beautiful place to live. Whether you are in Kentucky, Indiana, or Illinois, the green and lush countryside, rolling hills, rocky hillsides, small-town squares, lakes, and wide-open farmland, it's pretty incredible. We are all lucky to live in such natural and historic beauty.

The thing I love to really look at and really appreciate are the downtown areas. The history, the architecture, and the older homes are amazing to see. Some have fallen to disrepair over time, others have been loved and renovated to live on for decades to come. One of those homes is in downtown Henderson, KY. It's located just west of town, on Main Street.

The home is amazing and it's for sale. You have to see the beauty of the inside and the awesomeness of the 5 acres of incredible landscape the surrounds it.

According to the realtor, Jason Eddy, of F.C. TUCKER EMGE REALTORS,

(The home) Sitting high above the Ohio River, this 5-acre property with priceless views welcomes you inside its luxuriously remodeled walls...The grounds of this home feature customized landscaping by Dallas Foster including established plantings, landscape, and walkway lighting, new walks, and an elaborate outdoor kitchen with a wood-burning pizza oven, gas grill, gas cooktop, and multiple gathering areas. An extensive grassy lawn between the home and the river provides the ideal space for outdoor recreation and entertaining and gives you additional privacy and peace.

Take a look and the truly beautiful photos.

To get more details about the home and schedule a tour, click HERE.

Here are more incredible Kentucky homes and that were recently listed for sale. To see if they are still on the market, contact the realtor of the individual property. But, if you are like me, you love to window shop.

