World’s Largest Food Truck Rally Coming To St. Louis

The World's Largest Food Truck Rally will be making its way to St. Louis this fall.

Unique food trucks from around the country will be gathering in St. Louis on November 13th for The World's Largest Food Truck Rally. This event currently holds a Guinness Book of World Record for the longest parade of food trucks. It usually plays host to around 150-200 food trucks of all kinds. I am 100% all about this. I mean, you can find some of the best food ever at food trucks!

St. Louis is just a short drive from the Evansville area, and there are a lot of things there for you to do either before or after the Food Truck Rally. This is an event that I would totally want to go to for the seemingly endless food options that we don't have in the Evansville area. Not to mention, admission is FREE. So, really you're just paying for food!

Along with Food Trucks, there will also be music, drinks, and other vendors there. According to the Facebook Event Page, this is the current list of food trucks that will be at the World's Largest Food Truck Rally. They are still adding more to this list, so it is subject to change.

Twisted Tacos Food Truck

Ragazzi Pizza

Bacon Me Krazy

Tasty Sno Crabs

Mini Mouthful Donuts (Florida)

Sweet And Simple Kettle Corn (Food Tent)

Laughing Crab Catering (Maryland)

Ice Box Brand Ice Cream Bars (Michigan)

Abby's LLC (Oriental Food)

Pierogi Love Indy (Indiana)

Pastabilitiez (Indiana)

Shorty's Good Eats

The Sweet Side

The Rustic Wagon

Louisiana Creole Kitchen

ChickHoovenSwine BBQ Catering

Fried Fancies

Aftershock Smokers LLC ( Wisconsin )

Fire & Rice Lansing ( Michigan )

SNS Goodies

A Taste of Soul by SAM

D Fish House On Wheels ( Florida )

Snackcessary

Newman's Firehouse BBQ ( Oklahoma )

Thai Jasmin

Lazy Man's BBQ (Michigan)

Alcohol Vendor List (still populating, subject to change):

Chillax Tap & Co.



Non-Food Vendor List (still populating, subject to change):

Farmasi

Kemper Farm

Sparkle With Sue Nails (Color Street)

Norwex

Mak And Moo Boutique

Southern Lace Boutique

jBloom Jewelry

PRP Wine International

Simply Sugar and Spice

As you can see, that's quite the list of food trucks and vendors. Let's be honest, there's no way that you will be able to try them all. My suggestion is to look up these food trucks in advance and plan out which ones you would like to visit. Since you can't eat everything, you can even bring a cooler to take some food home.

The World's Largest Food Tuck Rally will be held in Chesterfield, MO at the Chesterfield Mall. For more information about this event, you can check out the event page here.

