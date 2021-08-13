Are These The Best Movies Made For Kids That Adults Still Love?

We all have those movies that are clearly made for kids, but we just can't help to love as an adult.

I'm sure you can think of a few movies that you used to love watching as a kid. Chances are, if you saw some of these movies on TV today, you'd still watch them. Depending on the movie, you might even go out of your way just to see them. They are movies that hold such a fond place in our minds that you just have to watch them. Not only that, but you want to pass your love of that movie onto your children. There are so many of those movies that come to mind. Not only that, but they are just as good now as they were when we were kids.

Then, there are those movies that you watched with your children that you fell in love with as an adult. That is until they want to watch it for the millionth time in a row! After a while, you might find yourself on Disney+ or Netflix and you see one of these movies on. You might have the itch to watch it again. Some might call these guilty pleasure movies. They could be movies that you actually love but would never outright say it to anyone.

So, I decided to ask around and see what are some of the best movies made for kids that adults still love. I'm sure there are a handful of these movies that you will agree with. Chances are, you might have either forgotten about some of these or just haven't seen them in a long time. Which means...you will probably be watching them very soon!

Take a look at these movies and see which ones you still love as an adult!

