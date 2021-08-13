Evansville’s 26 Catholic Schools will Require Masks Beginning Monday August 16, 2021

2021 is turning out to be 2020's evil stepsister. We have really gotten used to blaming everything on 2020. Match.com even used it in an advertising campaign. Up until the last couple of weeks, it looked like were in clear, and vaccinations were really helping us get back to normal. Now the COVID-19 numbers are rising and the restrictions are coming back.

Evansville's Catholic schools sent out a letter to parents advising them that beginning Monday, August 16, 2021, masks will be required for students, faculty, staff, and visitors in the diocese’s 26 Catholic schools to wear face masks indoors, in all common areas (e.g., hallways, auditoriums, gymnasiums, cafeterias when not eating, etc.)

This mast requirement will be in place for a two-week period. The Catholic Schools Office will continue to monitor the COVID-19 numbers, and the in-school requirements will be reviewed at the end of the two-week period. Hopefully, things will look better in two weeks.

My son just started going to a Catholic school, and he was very happy that masks were not required. Of course, we all knew that this might happen. At least they don't have to wear them at recess or at lunch.

According to the Indiana COVID-19 Dashboard Vanderburgh and Warrick counties are in the orange. Gibson and Posey counties are in the red.

