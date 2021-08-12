Watch Goldendoodle Tubing Like A Pro on Kentucky’s Dale Hollow Lake

When it comes to our pets, we love to show off their cuteness to everyone who we think whats to see it. And, let's be honest, like our kids, we all think our pet is the absolute cutest. I know, I get it, I think pets are pretty cute too.

Even though they sometimes drive us crazy, we love them so much. There is nothing we wouldn't do for them. Even our grand-pets hold special places in our hearts. I have six grand-pets. Three dogs, a bird, a cat, and an iguana. I try to brag and show them off whenever I can.

Now, I'm pretty proud of all of my pets and grand-pets, but I can honestly say that one of my new Facebook friends has a grand-dog that is just about the most amazing and coolest dog I have ever seen. Chaco looks like he should be in Hollywood. Remember when movie star dogs were a thing? Dogs like Benji, Lassie, and Beethoven were major Hollywood stars. Chaco needs to star in a dog movie, or any movie, for that matter.

Chaco is a 7-year-old Goldendoodle who got his name from the shoes. He spends a lot of time with his grandma, my friend Gaye. His mom had been going to school, working full time, and just a month ago. Becoming a big brother has been a bit of a transition for Chaco, but he's learning to love it.

He also loves chasing squirrels, riding in the front of the boat, jumping off the back of the houseboat, kayaks, paddleboards, and of course tubing. Yep, tubing!

Gaye lives in Tennessee, but grew up on Dale Hollow and has been visiting Sunset Marina for about 13 years.

Thank you for sharing this video with us, Gaye!

Here are some more photos of the ever so handsome and super cool, Chaco!

I told you! Chaco is superstar material.

