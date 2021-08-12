What Was the Old Plane That Kept Flying Over Evansville Last Weekend?

If you were in Evansville last weekend (August 6-8) there's a good chance at some point you saw an interesting plane flying over. Last weekend I saw a few posts on Facebook where people were asking what was with the old plane that kept flying over Evansville? Well good news, I've got the answer for you.

The Evansville Wartime Museum had a very special guest this weekend, Commemorative Air Force That's All, Brother C-47. The plane was at the Evansville Wartime Museum ready to show off for all who wanted to see. You could tour the plane and see the inside for yourself or actually have the plane take you to the skies over Evansville. How awesome would that be? I didn't have the chance to make it out this weekend, but I did see the C-47 fly over multiple times, and it never got old seeing that cool old plane in the sky over Evansville. What's even cooler is that this plane played a huge part in WWII history. The C-47 That's All Brother was the aircraft that lead the forces during the US Airborne paratrooper drops in Normandy. Talk about an incredible history!

Many tri-staters had the opportunity to take to the skies over the weekend on this aircraft, and I'm sure it was quite a surreal experience. Now the C-47 has headed home, but if this is something that interests you, be sure to check out the Evansville Wartime Museum. The museum opened in 2017 and is a community museum that works to showcase the Evansville area's WWII wartime contributions. The museum boasts many historical artifacts from the WWII era. They are also no stranger to bringing WWII planes to town to showcase. So if you want to hitch a ride on a WWII plane, be sure to follow the Evansville Wartime Museum on Facebook so you don't miss the next opportunity to do just that!



