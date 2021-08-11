Tator Tot Just Might Think He’s A Dog and It’s Cuteness Overload – VHS Pet of the Week
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society.
Hi!! My name is Tater Tot and I'm 3 1/2 year old. I'm a Harlequin rabbit. Harlequin rabbits are known for their unique markings and colors. I'm super friendly, playful and I even hop on a leash. My adoption fee is $50 and it Includes my neuter & microchip.
Fill out the adoption form at vhslifesaver.org.
If you have a weekday morning free, come do Mutt’s Morning Out! Or, on Saturday mornings, Cardio for Canines! (It happens rain or shine pretty much every weekend as long as have volunteers available!)
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED - Shop on Saturdays, donate items, or volunteer. We want to be open more during the week, but need the manpower, so we need people who can commit to a day each week or every other week to help run the register OR sort & price items!