See Challenger League Athletes at Bosse Field and Support Them on the Links

It may be the offseason for the Highland Baseball Challenger League, but that doesn't they're sitting around just twiddling their thumbs. League organizers, players, and parents are staying busy and staying visible in the community. You've got a couple of chances before the end of August to see these special athletes and support their league. Keep scrolling to learn more about those opportunities.

E is for Everyone Night With the Otters

This Friday, August 13th will be E is for Everyone Night at Bosse Field, hosted by the Evansville Otters and Mayor Lloyd Winnecke. And how cool is this - players from the Challenger League have been invited to come on the field and participate in the ceremonial first pitch! What's even cooler than that is the fact that tickets are FREE for everyone. Bosse Field Gates open at 5:30pm and the first pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm.

4th Annual Highland Challenger Golf Scramble

You're invited to tee it up and swing away at the Challenger League's annual golf scramble coming up on Sunday, August 29th at Cambridge Golf Course. Tee time is set for 1pm with lunch being served at 12n. There are still openings for both players and sponsors. The cost for a foursome is $240, and there are varying sponsorship levels. Get more info and find out how to sign up HERE.

This or That with Challenger League VP Brian Kinsey

We recently had the Highland Challenger League's Vice President, Brian Kinsey, in the studio to discuss the aforementioned golf scramble - and while had his undivided attention, we asked him to play a round of This or That with us. Brian had heard the segment before and knew what to expect, which always makes it a little more exciting for us. Brian's a cool dude, and we had a blast talking to him about baseball, baseball movies, donuts, and boy bands. Yep, you read right - Brian is a boy band fan, and he knows his stuff too. Take a listen and see if you agree with his This or That answers.

This or That with Brian Kinsey

Highland Baseball Challenger League Unveils Beautiful New Sculpture and Memorials