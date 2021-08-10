Evansville Italian Restaurant Goes Up for Sale

After a rocky year, one Evansville restaurant owner has decided to place their business on the market. Francos Italian Food on Green River Road serves up delicious Italian dishes. In a post made to the Francos Italian Food Facebook page they stated that after a year filled with uncertainty, Francos will be going on the market. In the meantime however, Francos will remain open and serving their delicious Italian cuisine. Here's what their Facebook post said:

To all our customers, After a challenging 2020 for the restaurant business and also taking into consideration other factors involved, we have decided to put our business for sale. If you know anybody interested, please inquire in person for more details. We will remain OPEN until further notice. We would like to thanks the Evansville community for supporting us, our families, and our business during all these years. Please come and say hi to Franco! We will be here.

I have enjoyed Francos Italian Food many times, so I was super bummed to see this post. If you haven't had the chance to try them out, now is definitely the time. I've tried a few different items, but I think my favorite is their lasagna, it's out of this world good! If you aren't sure what to try they have their Taste of Sicily plate which is awesome because you really get a good sample of several kinds of Italian dishes, it comes with lasagna, rigatoni carbonara, eggplant parmesan, and arancini. Expect to have plenty of leftovers as their dishes are always jam-packed!

It's always a bummer to hear of a local business making the difficult decision to place their business for sale as you know a lot of love went into building that business. Whatever is in store in the future for Francos I wish them all the best, and hopefully, we'll still get to continue to enjoy Franco's Italian cuisine even if it ends up being in some other capacity.

