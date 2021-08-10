Henderson County Schools Announce They Will Be Requiring Students and Faculty to Wear Masks

As summer break is wrapping up and kids are heading back to school, there's a lot of people wondering what this school year will look like. Things have been beyond weird, and a bit of a struggle since March of 2020 as we all try to figure out how to navigate this pandemic. Kids are all gearing up to go back to school around the tri-state (and some already have) and many are wondering how the masking situation will be handled. Today (August 9th) we now know how Henderson County Schools will be handling masking. They announced they will be making it mandatory for students and staff to wear masks.

Henderson County School Superintendent Dr. Bob Lawson said in a video that their two main goals are the health & safety of everyone at Henderson County Schools, and in-person learning. Accompanied with the video was the following statement:

Starting August 11th, on the first day of school, masks will be required for all students and staff in Henderson County Schools regardless of vaccine status. This is different from our original healthy at school announcement, but the number of positive cases have continued to increase in our area at an alarming rate. Wearing masks will help lower the number of students required to quarantine due to exposure and will help keep students in school. We ask for everyone to do their part to help slow the spread. We will continue to monitor our local incidence rate and will make necessary adjustments such as making masks optional again in the future when numbers begin to lower. In Henderson County Schools, we value in-person learning over any other type of learning. Our # 1 goal this year is the safety of our students and staff while continuing in-person learning for our students. We appreciate the support of our families and community.

