Did you know that the 2021 Indiana State Fair is underway right now? Did you know that it lasts for about three weeks (7/30-8/22)? I've lived in Indiana my entire life and I I've been to the state fair several times - I never knew that. I just assumed it was like all of the county fairs, lasting just a week, but on a much bigger scale. Has it always been that long? After looking through all of the things you can see and do at the fair, I now understand why it lasts so doggone long.

The theme of this year's fair is "Fun Has Made Its Comeback," and the fair is providing fun in all of the ways that you've come to expect - rides & games, great food & drinks, livestock shows, a demolition derby, and of course, nightly entertainment. I feel like I need to include the "F" word when describing the entertainment because it's FREE. It's even in the name of the venue - the FREE Stage. One of the highlights of the 2021 Indiana State Fair will be on Friday, August 20th when the legendary BEACH BOYS take to the Free Stage, and they will be joined by '80s and '90s icon - the ageless wonder himself - JOHN STAMOS.

By the way, your paid admission into the Indiana State Fair will get you into all of the great shows on the Free Stage.

Upcoming Shows at the 2021 Indiana State Fair Free Stage

Wednesday, August 11: for KING & COUNTRY

Thursday, August 12: Hyryder (A Tribute to The Grateful Dead)

Friday, August 13: Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe

Saturday, August 14: Home Free

Sunday, August 15: Casting Crowns

Wednesday, August 18: "Happy Together Tour" featuring The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, Classics IV, The Vogues, The Cowsills

Thursday, August 19: Barracuda - America’s Heart Tribute

Friday, August 20: The Beach Boys featuring special guest John Stamos

Saturday, August 21: Latino-Fest at the Indiana State Fair - featuring AK7, Banda Blanca and La sonora Dinamita de Columbia

Sunday, August 22: Gospel Music Festival with headliner Hezekiah Walker

